Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,278 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 333,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 151.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFPM stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

