Sfmg LLC Acquires 479 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $126.65 and a 1-year high of $159.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

