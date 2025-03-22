Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 388.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 214,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

