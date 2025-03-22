Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

GLD stock opened at $278.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $199.72 and a 12-month high of $281.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average is $251.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.