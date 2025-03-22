HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,588,000 after purchasing an additional 129,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEU stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

