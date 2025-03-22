Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,682,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,647,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

