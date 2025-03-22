AI Companions Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (AIC)

AI Companions (AIC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Companions has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $207.56 million and $5.64 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,160.71 or 0.99907182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,508.44 or 0.99132875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AI Companions

AI Companions’ launch date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.21383597 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,484,703.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

