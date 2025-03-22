von Borstel & Associates Inc. Sells 214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after purchasing an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,395,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

