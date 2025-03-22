QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.