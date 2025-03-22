Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CAO Anthony Grabenau Sells 9,701 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Grabenau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Jamf by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

