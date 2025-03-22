ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

PMN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

