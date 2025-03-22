Moonriver Reaches One Day Volume of $4.22 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00007397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $59.29 million and $4.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,812,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,208 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

