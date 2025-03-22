Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) COO Marcus Bertilson Sells 27,599 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

