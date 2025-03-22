Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) COO Marcus Bertilson Sells 27,599 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,527.66. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.