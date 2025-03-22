Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.95 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,643 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $85,550,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 612,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 393,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.