Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

