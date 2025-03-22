Paula Bell Sells 131,650 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £247,502 ($319,563.59).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.29 ($161.77).

On Friday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 69 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($162.14).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell acquired 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £123.90 ($159.97).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SPT stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

