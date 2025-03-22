Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

