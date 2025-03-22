JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after buying an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

