Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,752,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,780,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,340,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 209,127 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 164,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

