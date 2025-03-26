Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 2332484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

