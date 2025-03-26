Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 30.2% – Still a Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) rose 30.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Approximately 9,106,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,768,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a market cap of £3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

