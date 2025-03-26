Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Voyager Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000.

Voyager Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

VACH opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Voyager Acquisition Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

