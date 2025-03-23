Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Alumis has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

