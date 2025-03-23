Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6,174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HURN opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
