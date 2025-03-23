Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6,174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.