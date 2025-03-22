Head to Head Analysis: Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Super Hi International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $17.55 billion 0.52 $262.52 million $1.27 27.13 Super Hi International $733.36 million 2.36 $25.26 million N/A N/A

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.94% 14.72% 3.49% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aramark and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aramark and Super Hi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 10 0 2.83 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $43.42, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

Aramark beats Super Hi International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

