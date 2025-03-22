Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:GTOS)

Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:GTOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of GTOS stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 2,064 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
