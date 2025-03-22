Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 13.2% increase from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

BATS IVRA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

