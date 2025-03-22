Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

