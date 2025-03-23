Best Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Chesapeake Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies primarily engaged in producing and distributing energy, including oil, natural gas, and renewable resources such as wind and solar power. Their performance is often closely tied to global energy prices, geopolitical events, and shifts in environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.45 on Friday, hitting $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,027,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,985,600. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chesapeake Energy (EXE)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

NASDAQ EXE traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,145,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,770. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXE

See Also