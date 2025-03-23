M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.