Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

