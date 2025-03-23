Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. DaVita accounts for 1.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of DaVita by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DaVita by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.64 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

