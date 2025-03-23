AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.