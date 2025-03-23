Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

