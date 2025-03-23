Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $9,162,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 644,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

