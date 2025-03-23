Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,529,000 after purchasing an additional 260,071 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,847,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,314,000 after buying an additional 50,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.