Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.