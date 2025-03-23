Xponance Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 854.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $325.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $345.53. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $246.43 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,757.52. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

