Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 383 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intuit were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.08 and a 200 day moving average of $622.80.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,348 shares of company stock valued at $73,515,245 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.