Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.25. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

