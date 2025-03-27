SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as low as $27.07. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 424,376 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
