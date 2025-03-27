Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as low as $18.25. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 3,088 shares.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

