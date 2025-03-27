Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 202,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 121,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

