Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 70,710,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

