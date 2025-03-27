BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.49 and traded as low as $116.00. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $117.81, with a volume of 5,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $163.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.