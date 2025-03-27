Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,040.64. The trade was a 1.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 340,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.72.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

