Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.70. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 573 shares.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.29%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 261,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,927 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

