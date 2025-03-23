Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

