3,527 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

