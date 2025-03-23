Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 763 Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MINV opened at $28.68 on Friday. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

